Bing Adds More Facebook Like Data To Search Results

Update: Suddenly, Bing Has What Google Doesn’t: Data From 500 Million Facebook Users

Earlier: Welcome! We’re here to live blog today’s Bing-Facebook announcement, which starts at 2:30 eastern.

We’re not sure what to expect, but we assume it will be very social. The two companies will likely announce a deep search partnership that will threaten Google.

How? A more social search engine is a more useful search engine. If Bing can tap Facebook’s public data, in theory it could have an advantage.

We’ll be cranking along as we go, so we apologise in advance for typos. Nothing not in direct quotes is a direct quote.

2:33: Wer’e waiting…

2:39: Here’s Yusuf Mehdi, we’re going to show you how search gets better because of your friends. Mark Zuckerberg is in the house! Brett Taylor, Facebook CTO, is there too, pretty much a full house it sounds like.

2:41: Mehdi still — Should I go see Inception? Or I’m going to a wedding soon in South Carolina, what should we visit when we’re at the wedding? We’re looking to rennovate our home…Those answers are coming from people, especially people that know you. My wife’s friends know if she likes sci-fi or Leo DeCaprio, my friends know i like to walk around.

2:44 Here’s Qi Liu. In the future as the web evolves different ways of capturing information can evolve. By and large today search is a gateway for information. Make more informed decisions faster. That’s fundamentally our strategy.

2:47: What’s most salient in hyper links is anchor text…which allows us to understand the topic of the web pages. That’s why you get good results looking for a site. but, going beyond that it’s not as good. To map user queries you need more.

2:49: Facebook with 500 million people is changing everything. The structure will become richer and more meaningful by tapping into. Users will complete tasks more efficiently. That’s what’s key for today’s announcement. We will harness potential of social, take them to the next levels. This is the beginning, the initial steps and how people can become first class of search experience.

“A new beginning,” or better search results thanks to people.

2:51: We can create search that wasn’t availble. Think about when you are looking for people. Unless it’s a big public figure you miss out. Putting Facebook and Bing together, it will be much better. When you go to Bing, you bring Facebook with you. It can be very powerful.

2:52: Today’s web gives you popular opinons, some expert opinons, but in many answers we want, we want trusted opions. If that was available the experience would be much much better. We are “genuinely excited about the opportunities ahead.” Now let me thank Facebook engineering teams. So much work these teams have been cranking.

2:54: “Really really grateful for Facebook engineering team.”

2:54: Zuckerberg is up now…We design products around people. Here’s why social search is going to be important.

2:55: A huge amount of our brains focus on processing people. Try to remember faces, understand it. Information about people is just the most interesting information to us as people.

2:57: He’s talking about Photos, new forms of Groups, etc. In 2007, we wanted to build a platform. We see the benefit of a platform through games. They built the fastest growing companies because they were social.

2:58: Games usually a leading indicator. You saw it on iPhone. My theory — people that build platforms overlook games because they focus on utility. Microsoft really are the underdog so they’re incentivized to go all out. If you’re the incumbent you’re not. Microsoft has all these smart people trying to gain share by doing interesting stuff. Makes Micrsoft a really great partner.

3:02: Yusuf is back. Right within Facebook you can search results. But that’s just a start, not everyone wants to search the web in Facebook. Then we did Bing Social which was social results as a tab in Bing. We can see the hottest results.

3:04: I can see the shared links on Facebook. See the buzz about Prius for example.

This brings us today. How do we bring social into main context? What I really want in a search result is what my friends think. So we have a facebook module now. We have the likes included from my friends. You can see people that liked a story on Prius (for example.)

Now we have likes and extra information into search you can’t get anywhere else. We have relevancy ranked the module. And lastly, this is particular for me. It will be different for you. More personal search for all.

3:07: Say you look for a steak restaurant. You can see with the module what your friends liked. And that lets you know if your foodie friends like it or not.

3:08: Next up, say there’s a movie: Waiting for Superman. We bring up movie, times, map to theatre. We can add likes. So you can see if your friends like that or not. Then if your friend has liked it, you can ask him what he thinks.

3:09: Say you want to find a Stephen Colbert video. I go to Bing, type in video. If my friends have liked it, I can get right to the one I want instead of wading through mashups or anything else.

3:10: Next up is people search. We’ve collaborated to make things better. If we’re looking for a person it’s not easy. We’re going to bring in people from Facebook. Use a number of social signals. If I’m friends of a friend, then I can see that friend.

This should all kick in in 15 minutes or so.

3:12: About privacy…I’m coming to Bing, maybe I have a Facebook cookie or session that’s live. We have a pop up that says hi! If you say you don’t want it to happen Bing shuts it down. “We make it very easy and very powerful for you to control your data.”

3:14: Now it’s Dan Rose from Facebook talking about Facebook’s partnership plans early on. Very first conversation with Microsoft became clear they could be a very good partner. Committed to working fast. A company with 90,000 people working with a company of 100 is not easy.

It’s hard to find long lasting partnerships. but we’ve been together 4 years. The critical thing is to be felxible. We needed a partner that could move with us, that’s what Microsoft has done. We’ve worked with Microsoft on Xbox, Maps, which powers Places. 4 years ago we talked about doing something about search. Then Bing didn’t exist as a brand. We had the kernal of an idea, we thought there could be something innovative. We started down that path…over time realised that’s only pocket in Facebook where things aren’t social.

3:20: We realised we should do it on Facebook.com, but it’s not what people want. It’s far more useful on Bing. How can we do this to make it seamless, frictionless on Bing? We have done instant personalisation which we only have with a few partners.

3:21: Today is just the beginning. It’s just the start of things we have to do. We’re excited to iterate and add more and more use cases.

3:22: Here’s everybody for questions.

3:24: Why is it just a module? Yusuf — yes, we’ll try to bring it to other place. It is possible to see other implementations.

Zuckerberg — we’re working on different options. We’ll explore the different options for how social improves things. I’ve been impressed by Bing working on interface. Social integration will be in the interface.

Now Qi — We’re adding more surface area. We’re adding to the appearance.

3:26: What’s the deal with privacy? What does Bing get from you? What does Facebook get? Zuckerberg — this is instant personalisation. We have 5 companies we’ve worked with. This is second time working with Microsoft. You are known to Bing, then Bing can query Facebook for information you’ve made public. So Bing can not see anything about you that any of the other 500 million people can see about you.

Qi — designed around the same principles, we’re just one of many partners.

Zuck — People think instant personalisation is about sending all your info to a site. It’s not.

3:28: Yusuf, we prompt you 5 times to ask if you want to log off.

3:30: Is Bing filtering what your searching? Say you’re looking for info on a disease and suddenly your friend pops up? Zuckerberg — I dont think creepy to see that. Your friend shared it. We are working with partners that do good implementations.

Dan Rose — result on Bing could look like your Facebook news feed. In this case you get it when you are searching as oppose to when you are just in Facebook.

3:34: Is all like data public? Zuckerberg — no, you can change that. We have this idea. 500 million people can look you up on Facebook. We think why shouldn’t applications be able to do this to? If they want to access certain information, then they need specific permissions. [Likes for specific articles can be private.]

3:35: Any financial incentive? Dan Rose — we’re not sharing that. Suffice to say we’ll be rolling out with other partners over time.

3:36: How does this relate to Groups? Zuckerberg — you can share with whoever you want to share with. Right now, we’re going to use public information. If anyone wanted non-public information, they’ll have to ask for it. Search is so much about a lightweight experience. And its about speed. So for first version trying to do our best.

3:39: Bing will you work with other social networks? Yusuf — we’re excited about Facebook, that’s what we’re excited about. (Non-answer.) Zuckerberg — fundamentally not about working with one company. But, you have to ask yourself why Microsoft is trying to be innovative? Look at their market position and that’s why. I think tehre’s somthing valuable to working with Microsoft because of this.

3:41: We’re all done here.

