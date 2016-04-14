LIVE: Facebook talks about virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and spreading internet all over the world

Jillian D'Onfro, Matt Weinberger

Facebook is kicking off the second day of its developers’ conference, F8, in San Francisco on Wednesday with a keynote expected to touch on virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and connectivity. 

You can watch the live stream of the keynote here:

 

 CEO Mark Zuckerberg led yesterday’s keynote, which focused mainly on Messenger

NOW WATCH: A man created a ball that extinguishes fire instantly after he survived a lethal hotel fire

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

f8 facebook sai-us