What's next for Amazon in healthcare? Join a conversation on Friday with Business Insider reporter Blake Dodge about the e-commerce player's giant ambitions

- Amazon is looking to disrupt the healthcare industry.
Amazon is plotting a major move to shake up healthcare, building on its multiyear push into the pharmacy industry.
In a big feature this week, Business Insider reporter Blake Dodge revealed that the e-commerce giant is planning to provide online and in-person primary care to workers at other companies.
Such a move would be incredibly disruptive to the healthcare industry, as it would bypass health-insurance plans and brokers. Shares of healthcare providers Cigna and UnitedHealth Group fell on Wednesday following the report.
On Friday at 1 PM ET, Business Insider editor Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer will lead a discussion with Blake about Amazon’s giant healthcare ambitions. They will touch on topics like why Amazon wants to get into healthcare, and how this latest plan aligns with their bigger mission of lowering the cost of healthcare for Americans.
They will also take reader questions.
