SIGN UP HERE FOR OUR LIVE EVENT: Hiring experts from Kleiner Perkins, Accel, and Index Ventures will break down how to land a VC job

Kleiner Perkins; Index Ventures; Accel; Samantha Lee/Business Insider Mark Goldberg, partner at Index Ventures; Jackie Xu, talent partner at Accel; Paula Judge, talent partner at Accel.

Join us Thursday, December 17, at 3 p.m. EST/ 12 p.m. PST as Business Insider’s startups and VC reporter Melia Russell hosts a live panel discussion on how to get hired in VC, with a focus on young professionals breaking in.

In this webinar, we’ll talk to the people who do the hiring for top firms, including Kleiner Perkins talent partner Jackie Xu and Accel talent partner Paula Judge. We’ll also hear from someone who climbed the ranks, Mark Goldberg, who left a budding career at Dropbox to take an entry-level position at Index Ventures and made partner in just two years.

These insiders will discuss what VC firms look for in candidates for analyst, associate, and junior partner jobs, and how those young professionals can best position themselves for success in the interview process.

