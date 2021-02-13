SIGN UP HERE FOR OUR LIVE EVENT ON FEB. 25: Next-Gen founders on racial equity and inclusion in tech

aelitta / Getty Images Every industry in Corporate America has its own issues to grapple with.

The Black Lives Matter protests last summer helped fuel a new drive for diversity and inclusion in the workplace. But how far have we come since then? And how much farther do we have to go?

Every industry in Corporate America has its own issues to grapple with. Insider is taking a deep dive into tech to talk to Next-Gen founders about racial equity and inclusion in this industry.

On Thursday, February 25th at 12 PM ET, Insider’s entrepreneur reporter Dominic-Madori Davis will moderate a panel featuring Vernon Coleman, CEO and cofounder of the video networking app Realtime, Jordan Walker cofounder of the audio messaging app Yac, and Urenna Okonkwo, founder of the finance app Cashmere.

They will talk about their journeys in Silicon Valley and tech, the importance of mentorship, access to capital, and opportunities for Black founders looking to launch businesses.

They will also take questions from the audience.

