Demand Media Beats Expectations…Its Own Expectations

Demand Media just announced its Q4 financials.



Q4 revenue came in at $73.6 million, up 33% over the fourth quarter in 2009.

Demand also made $1 million in Q4, up from a loss of $3.9 million in Q409.

We couldn’t find any analyst estimates for Demand’s fourth quarter.

These numbers are slightly better than Demand Media’s own expectations.

PaidContent reports, “The company had said last month in a filing with the SEC that it expected to report at most a profit of $600,000 and sales of $73.5 million for the quarter.”

Here are the annual numbers:

Revenue was $252.9 million, an increase of 27% compared to $198.5 million in 2009.

Loss from operations was ($0.5) million compared to a loss from operations of ($18.4) million in 2009.

Net loss was ($5.3) million compared to a net loss of ($22.5) million in 2009.

Cash flows from operations was $61.6 million, up 57% compared to $39.2 million in 2009.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.