Day 1 Of The NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament has arrived!If you’re stuck at work, you may or may not have an option to watch the game, so keep refreshing this post and we’ll provides updates as warranted:



Our first game is #5 West Virginia vs. #12 Clemson at 12:15, followed by the 8/9 matchup of Butler vs. Old Dominion at 12:40. (All times ET.)

* * * * *

12:03: CBS to keep you updated via the “Dove For Men viewing guide.” Just rolls off the tongue.

12:17: They’re off! Clemson gets the first bucket. After that initial rush of excitement the first half of the first game is usually a let down. It will be a while before anything truly magical happens.

12:24: Our first TV timeout! This is exciting right?

12:39: Switching over to TruTV for tipoff of Butler/Old Dominion.

1:08: SI’s Andy Staples, who is in Tampa, doesn’t like the music. Hard to blame him.

1:09: West Virginia nails a three at the first-half buzzer to tie at 40.

1:15: When you have tickets for a quadruple header, it’s hard to get fired up for the first game.

1:27: OD-Butler goes to halftime with the Monarchs up by 2.

1:29: Only two minutes passed between the Butler game going to commercial and the Clemson game coming back from commercial ready to start the second half. Not bad!

1:56: West Virginia starting to pull away from the Tigers. Remember, Clemson played in Dayton on Tuesday night, then flew to Tampa, then was forced the first game of the day on Thursday. But it was vitally important to that the NCAA add three more teams so squads like Clemson could travel all over the country for a week to get their butts kicked. They’re down by 12 with 10 minutes left.

1:59: Oh! Morehead St. and Louisville is underway in Denver. Eagles jumped out to a 7-0 lead. Developing!

2:01: Clemson cuts it to 8. Morehead 15, Louisville 2. OD by 2 over Butler. Need more TVs.

2:13: PSU-Temple now underway. Louisville is already back in the game. WVU keeping the Tigers at arms length. Butler-OD looks to be headed for a big finish, as all 8-9 games should. Bulldogs by 3 with 11:21 to play.

2:24: Clemson cut it to 3 with 2:00 minutes to play. Then a questionable foul and two quick steals later, the lead is back to 9 with 1:13 to play. That was quick.

2:27: ESPN reports that Kyrie Irving will play for Duke tonight.

2:32: Pulled the plug on Clemson. West Virginia wrapping up the first victory of the tournament.

2:39: FINAL: WEST VIRGINIA 84, CLEMSON 76

2:39: Our first blood drawn. Andrew Smith of Butler takes a charge and pays for it.2:46: Two point game between Butler and OD with 36.0 seconds left.

2:57: Butler Wins! A busted play but a last second tip in by Matt Howard gives the game to the Bulldogs.

3:43: Louisville drains a 3 with 2:00 to play to take a 2 point lead over Morehead.

3:45: Here’s the video of Butler’s dramatic finish:

3:49: Morehead now trails by two (with the ball) and 20 second left.

3:53: Morehead plays for the win rather than the going for a quick tie …. and drains a 3 with 3.6 second left.

3:57: Kenneth Faried (who I believe you know) blocks a Louisville 3-pointer as time expires! MOREHEAD WINS!

4:51: Princeton still hanging with Kentucky. Currently a 5-point game with 5:00 to play.

5:03: Tigers down by 2 (with ball): One minute to go.

5:06: Princeton’s Mavraides nails it. Tie game. 34 seconds to go

5:10: Kentucky’s freshman Brandon Knight hits a running lay up with 2 seconds left and the Wildcats win.

5:30: Here’s how the rest of first half of day one went:

(5) West Virginia 84, (12) Clemson 76

(8) Butler 60, (9) Old Dominion 58

(13) Morehead State 62, (4) Louisville 61

(7) Temple 66, (10) Penn State 64

(4) Kentucky 59, (13) Princeton 57

