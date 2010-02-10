David Paterson Holds Press Conference On Blizzard, Denies Plans To Resign

.
The subject is the snowstorm that’s set to blanket NYC tomorrow. (via Ben Smith).
Already Wall Street is girding for the disruption. AIG has sent out a special number for employees to call.
Update: Not surprisingly, Paterson is being asked about the much-rumoured NYT story that’s coming.
Ben Smith Tweets: Paterson: The only way I’m not going to be governor next year is at the ballot box and the only way i’m leaving before that is in a box.
