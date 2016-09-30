LIVE: We're trying cryotherapy, the crazy treatment that plunges you to -100C and makes your body think its dying

One of the hottest trends in therapy right now is tricking your body into thinking it’s dying.

I’m talking about cryotherapy — a procedure that involves standing in a chamber of up to -90 degrees Celsius for a couple of minutes (because any longer would literally kill you).

It produces a fight-or flight response in the body, and a huge rush of endorphins. The unconventional treatment is beloved by athletes and celebrities alike.

We want to see what all the fuss is about, so Business Insider UK is visiting 111 Cryo in Knightsbridge, London, to try it out for ourselves. We’re streaming the whole procedure live on our Facebook page, here.

