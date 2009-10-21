LIVE COVERAGE: Web 2.0 Summit

I’m in San Francisco this week for the Web 2.0 Summit, organised by John Battelle (pictured) and Tim O’Reilly.

The full schedule is here, and the conference will be streaming some of the sessions here.

But, pending disruption, I’ll provide live coverage of the following sessions. You can find all of our coverage here.

Tuesday, Oct. 20:

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts: 5:45 p.m. ET

Twitter CEO Evan Williams: 7:35 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Oct. 21:

CANCELED: Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz: 2 p.m. ET

Microsoft’s Qi Lu: 2:30 p.m. ET

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg: 5:30 p.m. ET

MySpace CEO Owen Van Natta: 7:10 p.m. ET

(Due to travel conflicts, I won’t be around for News Corp.’s Jonathan Miller or AOL’s Tim Armstrong on Thursday. But we’ll try to cover remotely.)

