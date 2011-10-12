Romney Blows Away GOP Field In Economic Debate

Photo: Bloomberg TV

The Republican presidential candidates will faced off in the Bloomberg-Washington Post debate in New Hampshire tonight — the first devoted just to the economy.This was the third debate since labour Day, a time in which the primary field has been turned on its end.



Texas Gov. Rick Perry has fallen from the top spot in the polls to a distant fourth, while businessman Herman Cain is now tied for first place with Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney.

We’ll bring you the latest from New Hampshire as it happens.

Refresh the page for the latest:

