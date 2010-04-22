What We Just Learned At The F8 Keynote And Press Conference

The post-keynote press conference at F8 just finished up.

Here are the main things we just learned:

Facebook’s Open Graph initiative is all about stamping its brand everywhere on the Internet. There won’t be ads in the new plug-ins on third-party sites.

Facebook is killing off ‘Facebook Connect’ as a brand. The new Open Graph API will control all remote logins to Facebook.

Facebook will be offering ‘Insight’, an analytics tool for monitoring all the social activity surrounding the new Open Graph activity, like the like buttons on third-party sites. Very little was said about the details of this, which left a lot of journalists here scratching their heads.

Absolutely nothing was said about location during the keynote, and Mark punted when someone asked in the press conference. All the hype, and the little check-in chips they handed out ahead of time, led everyone to believe that there would be a big announcement here, and we still expect one to come soon. Most of the things announced today will be going live immediately, so perhaps the new location elements just weren’t ready.

Here’s our liveblog of the conference:

While we’re waiting, I just activated the little chip handed to me on my way in to my “Facebook Presence”. I can now check-in to locations around the conference by swiping it. Foursquare and company, you are on notice.

OK, we’re being told to be quiet, this thing is about to start.

Facebook Connect as a brand is dead. The Open Graph replaces it altogether.

The entire panel claims they “don’t really remember” how long they’ve been working on this. “Some of it definitely happened last night.”

Zuck says: “we don’t have anything to say about that today” in response to question about new location services.

A question about FriendFeed! Bret Taylor: “To all you FriendFeed users, thanks to both of you.” But they aren’t getting rid of it. “We do have some passionate users, especially in Turkey.”

“The Open Graph protocol is truly open.” It will be licensed with the Open Web Foundation.

Kara Swisher to Mark Zuckerberg: “One of your minions just called me short.”

Mark says they spent six months testing how people understood and responded to the new privacy settings before they rolled them out.

“So we’re absolutely clear: nothing we’re announcing today changes any of the existing privacy settings.”

No new ads in the social plug-ins.

Mark, on Facebook Credits: “You may not believe me, but we’re doing this primarily for developers, not for a revenue stream for us… any time soon.” Indeed, we may not believe that.

That’s a wrap.

