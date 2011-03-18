OBAMA SPEAKS ON THE NUKE CRISIS

Obama is set to speak on the crisis at Fukushima and we’re covering it live.



The speech begins:

Giving Americans an update on this tragedy.

Damage to the nuclear reactors poses a “substantial risk” to people who are nearby.

Beyond this 50 mile radius, the risks do not call for an evaluation. But we do have an obligation to educate Americans. That’s wy last night I authorised the departure of family members and dependents.

“I want to be very clear, we do not expect harmful levels of radiation to reach the United States”

I have asked NRC to do total review of US nuclear assets. He says rescue workers remain on the ground (which contradicts an earlier report about rescue workers deserting).

And that’s it. No real details

Markets move slightly higher after the speech.

Read the latest from Fukushima here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.