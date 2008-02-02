Microsoft-Yahoo Call: No colour on YHOO Reaction

NEW: Will other bidders emerge? Will Microsoft be forced to raise its offer? Our answers: “No” and No.”

Full analysis of deal here, with link to combined financials. Bottom line: Brilliant move, deal going through.

Conference call was with Larry Cohen (Corp comms), Ballmer, Liddell, Ozzie, Johnson, Brad Smith (Counsel). Some interesting colour, but nothing important. Several irrelevant analyst questions (and a few good ones). Unbelievably, no analyst asked about Yahoo’s first reaction.

Before call, YHOO was trading at $29.65 in pre-market, implying high likelihood of deal going through. After call, Yahoo down slightly to $29. It seemed clear from Steve’s not mentioning Jerry Yang’s immediate reaction to proposal on a telephone call last night that Jerry didn’t say, “Great! Look forward to working for you!”

Our assessment: Yahoo has no choice here. Jerry et al won’t want to sell, but they have to or shareholders will revolt. Only question is whether they can put up a good fight and extort more money.

Q&A

What about Yahoo brand?

Steve: Windows experience needs to embrace Internet (Single biggest risk to this deal…Yahoo should not be folded into Windows/Office.)

Integration risk? Why not just hire engineers? (Another insane analyst–what movie has he been watching for the last 12 years?)

Steve: Any large deal has integration risk.

Analyst tries to look less clueless by following up: Why not wait longer? (THIS ANALYST IS BRAIN DEAD)

Answer: We look forward to the dialog.



Goldman: Is this a final offer? Other bidders emerge?

Liddell: We think attractive offer (i.e., no comment)

Smith: Reaction from publishers very positive, encouraged us to make this offer. (Translation: No media company will try to outbid.) Google can’t bid–because they have 75% share paid search. (Answer designed to discourage Google bid and frame anti-trust as being only about “search”)

First question boring big picture question about Internet acquisition strategy. Steve rambles. Is this analyst insane?

UBS asks relevant question: Revenue synergies?

Scale matters, scale economics. Yield of ad-serving. Aggregating inventory drives higher yield (this is true). Some scale econs will be very rapid. Long-term, more value unlocked.

Margins? How fast will we see combined margin ramp back? Steve: Not a good way to think about it. This business different than Windows, XBOX. We have four different business models in Microsoft now. (Yes–and this is a major concern).

HOW IS IT POSSIBLE THAT NO ONE ASKED WHAT JERRY YANG’S REACTION TO STEVE’S CALL LAST NIGHT WAS? Analyst should be pre-screened for signs of intelligent life before being allowed on these calls.

Liddell (CFO) Offer Details

Mix 50% cash/equity

Each Yahoo share =.9509 Microsoft shares

Close second half of 2008

Greater than 100% premium to Yahoo OPERATIONS (vs. off-balance sheet assets)

$1 billion synergies

Break-even for Microsoft (EPS) in second full year post closing.



Ray Ozzie: MSFT software vision guru

Bla blah philosophy blah blah search big blah blah transform blah blah

Now blowing smoke up Yahoo posterior, wooing employees, too.

Ballmer

Steve: Many conversations with Yahoo last 18 months, a year ago Yahoo rebuffed.

Steve talked to Jerry last night re hostile offer (no info yet on Jerry’s reaction).

Steve extols power of combo, appealing directly to Yahoo shareholders.

Kevin Johnson (head of division):

This is a scale business

This is a business where technology matters

This is a business that requires significant infrastructure.

Industry now dominated by one player. Industry better served by more credible competitor.

SYNERGIES:

Expanded R&D capacity.

Today, lots of R&D redundancy. By combining talent, more innovation=Better search, new capabilities.

Scale economics: Server farms, search/non-search ad platform

