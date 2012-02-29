MICHIGAN SHOWDOWN: Mitt Romney Narrowly Avoids A Huge Disaster

Mitt Romney staved off a major threat from Rick Santorum tonight, winning the battle for delegates and media momentum with two primary victories.



After five days of hard campaigning by both candidates, Romney narrowly managed to avoid an embarrassing loss in Michigan, his home state. Combined with a solid victory in Arizona, the two wins give Romney a sizable lead in the all-important delegate race. The success should quell doubts about Romney’s candidacy and steady the once inevitable frontrunner going into the Super Tuesday contests next week.

Still, the Romney campaign was undoubtedly setback by the unexpected dogfight in Michigan, and the pressure is on for the former Massachusetts Governor to wrap the embarrassing mess up quickly. But if tonight’s drama was any indication, Romney is still in for a long fight.

Below are live updates from Tuesday’s showdown.

