ITS OFFICIAL: Kevin Rudd Has Been Sworn In

Photo: Getty/Brendon Thorne

Kevin Rudd has been sworn in as the new Australian Prime Minister by Governor General Quentin Bryce, alongside Anthony Albanese and Chris Bowen in a ceremony at Parliament House in Canberra.

During the brief oath-taking ceremony, Rudd swore to “do his vest best,” alongside Albanese, the new Deputy Prime Minister and Bowen, the Treasurer.

Meanwhile, Julia Gillard and Wayne Swan — who they replaced — were reportedly spotted earlier at a Parliament House coffee shop.

Spotted! Julia Gillard at Parliament House cafe, having a coffee. #chillin pic.twitter.com/OfJQGqJ0xN — Julia Holman (@JulesHolman) June 26, 2013







Meanwhile Julia Gillard and Wayne Swan at the Aussies coffee shop in parliament house — David Speers (@David_Speers) June 26, 2013







Now read: A Piece Of Paper That May Not Even Exist Helped Trigger The Labor Leadership Spill



Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.