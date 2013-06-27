ITS OFFICIAL: Kevin Rudd Has Been Sworn In

Kevin Rudd has been sworn in as the new Australian Prime Minister by Governor General Quentin Bryce, alongside Anthony Albanese and Chris Bowen in a ceremony at Parliament House in Canberra.

During the brief oath-taking ceremony, Rudd swore to “do his vest best,” alongside Albanese, the new Deputy Prime Minister and Bowen, the Treasurer.

Meanwhile, Julia Gillard and Wayne Swan — who they replaced — were reportedly spotted earlier at a Parliament House coffee shop.






