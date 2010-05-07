LIVE COVERAGE: Goldman Sachs Annual Shareholders Meeting

It would hard to remember another Goldman annual meeting that was as closely watched as today’s confab in lower Manhattan.



The meeting comes amid civil and criminal investigations into Goldman’s mortgage deals and reports that the firm has initiated settlement talks with the SEC.

This gathering will likely be a big departure from past meetings, which have tended to be big pep rallies with lots of self congratulation.

Follow the meeting LIVE at Deal Journal >

