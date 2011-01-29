Deutsche Bank Holds Call On Egypt Chaos

Deutsche Bank is holding a call right now on Egypt, and we’re eavesdropping.



Mostly right now they’re going through headlines:

Several members of Muslim Brotherhood detained.

At least 1000 detained overall.

There are reports of security forces having disobeyed the regime in Alexandria.

Options for the government:

NPD convention in May might allow for Mubarak to announce that neither he nor his son will continue.

Government may try increasing the minimum wage.

Government may revise the existing subsidy scheme.

It’s not all that obvious that we could have permanent calm.

Now talking markets:

Currency markets not moved wildly. Very much so on equities.

The optimistic economic story derived from a few sources: 1) favourable demographics. 2) Egyptian economic can achieve high growth rates, with a relatively low current account deficit.

Economic weakness: Ugly deficit situations. Obviously high inflation.

This crisis may have a “silver lining” and lay the groundwork for advance and reforms.

Q&A time:

Q: If we do get regime change, what would the new government look like, and would existing business relationships last.

A: Difficult questions to answer. With respect to commercial transactions, analyst is highly confident that they would remain in place.

Q: When was the last comparable event?

A: Nothing like this in ages.

Q: What per cent of the population does this involve?

A: A lot.

Q: What role does the Muslim Brotherhood play in all this?

A: Not clear.

Q: What’s the status of the army?

A: No guidance. I think the army is very loyal to the current regime, especially in the senior ranks. The Chief of Staff is a longtime supporter of Mr. Mubarak.

And the call concludes.

