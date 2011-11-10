DEBATE COVERAGE: Mitt Romney Locks It Up In Detroit

Photo: CNBC

After a three-week debate hiatus, Republican presidential hopefuls met on stage in Michigan tonight for the 10th matchup of the 2012 primary season.The debate, hosted by CNBC, focused on the economy, and was markedly devoid of the direct confrontations and near-fist fights that have characterised the past few matchups. The candidates took questions on a variety of economic topics, ranging from tax reform to housing to healthcare and student loans.



The candidates’ answers were remarkably substantive, but the debate was not completely devoid of gaffes. Most notably, Rick Perry completely melted down, forgetting the name of one of the three federal agencies he wants to abolish — a devastating error that could totally derail his campaign.

Once again, Mitt Romney was the clear winner of the debate, handling himself as if he has already won the nomination.

Check out all the action in our liveblog below:

