Here's Google's live count on the US presidential election

It’s on.
The polling results of the US presidential election are starting to seep through and Google has a live count, bundled up in a neat little graph.
As of 11.30am AEDT, Republican candidate Donald Trump has 52% of the votes, while Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton has 45%.
According to its data, Trump has won Indiana and Kentucky.
See it here.
