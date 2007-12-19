Live College Bowl Games Coming To Verizon Phones

Verizon Wireless customers with VCast TV service (and special phones) will be able to watch 24 full, live college football bowl games, through its mobile ESPN, CBS, and Fox channels. Broadcast games include the Outback Bowl, Cotton Bowl, and a slew of lower-tier bowls. Not included: biggies like the Rose Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, or the BCS National Championship. Verizon’s mobile TV product runs through Qualcomm’s (QCOM) MediaFlo mobile broadcast service. Release

