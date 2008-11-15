Live CNBC On BlackBerry Bold: Mobile TV That Makes Sense

Finally, a mobile TV product that makes sense: RIM (RIMM) BlackBerry Bold users — many of whom probably care about business news — now have access to live, 24×7 streams of CNBC, Fox Business, and Bloomberg. (And video-on-demand from TheStreet.com.)



The service, offered by mobile TV provider MobiTV, costs $10 a month. Support for more gadgets on the way.

Mobile TV hasn’t lived up to its hype in the U.S. — a tiny percentage of mobile subscribers watch it — but MobiTV has been the industry’s de-facto leader. The company has more than 4 million subscribers to its mobile TV and radio products.

See Also:

Mobile Video Market Still Growing, Still Tiny

How Big Is The Market For Tiny, Mobile TV Ever Going To Get?

MobiTV Passes 4 Million Subscribers, Growth Steady

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.