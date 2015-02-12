Live! Cisco earnings

Cisco Cisco CEO John Chambers

Cisco will be releasing its 2015 second quarter earnings soon and we’re covering it live.

Analysts are expecting revenue of $US11.8 billion, that’s a healthy almost 6% increase from the year-ago quarter of $US11.16 billion. They are looking for earnings per share of 51 cents, up from 47 cents in the year-ago quarter.

More to come. We’ll be sifting through the earnings as soon as they are out and updating this post frequently.

