LIVE: Bunch Of Guys, Talking About Media

Got a free hour to spare? This Internet Week panel could be interesting — and you won’t have to leave your desk:
David Carr, New York Times media columnist
Keith J. Kelly, New York Post media reporter
Kenneth Li, Reuters global media correspondent
Johnnie L. Roberts, Newsweek senior writer covering media
Erick Schonfeld, TechCrunch co-editor
Michael Wolff, Vanity Fair media columnist
discussing… “The Future Of Media.” The panel was assembled by I Want Media editor/blogger Patrick Phillips. You can check it out here: http://groundreport.com/tv at 1pm Wednedsay, which is about 4 minutes from when we’re filing this. But we imagine that if you come in late, you’ll be able to watch a replay.
