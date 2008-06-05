LIVE: Bunch Of Guys, Talking About Media

Got a free hour to spare? This Internet Week panel could be interesting — and you won’t have to leave your desk:



David Carr, New York Times media columnist

Keith J. Kelly, New York Post media reporter

Kenneth Li, Reuters global media correspondent

Johnnie L. Roberts, Newsweek senior writer covering media

Erick Schonfeld, TechCrunch co-editor

Michael Wolff, Vanity Fair media columnist

discussing… “The Future Of Media.” The panel was assembled by I Want Media editor/blogger Patrick Phillips. You can check it out here: http://groundreport.com/tv at 1pm Wednedsay, which is about 4 minutes from when we’re filing this. But we imagine that if you come in late, you’ll be able to watch a replay.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.