LIVE: Boston Police Department Holds First Press Conference On The Marathon Explosions

The Boston PD will hold a press conference at 4:30 p.m. eastern to discuss the explosions at the Boston Marathon.
They’ve previously announced that are 23 injured and 2 dead after two explosions near the finish line of the race.
We should get more information at 4:30.
Follow the live-blog below for updates.
Here’s everything we know about the explosions so far. >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.