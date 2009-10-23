LIVE: The Windows 7 Launch

Nick Wingfield, WSJ:



11:00 a.m. EST: At the Windows 7 launch event in New York. It’s a zoo. Standing room only, but that’s mainly because Microsoft seems only to have budgeted for about 50 chairs. Lights are dimming. Micrsoft is playing Windows television commercials.

11:01: Microsoft Windows and Windows Live CFO Tami Reller takes the stage.

11:02: Microsoft opened Nasdaq directly from its campus in Redmond today, Reller says. “This is a big day for Microsoft.”

11:03: Windows customers number 1 billion.

11:04: Kylie, the young star of the “I’m a PC” commercials, is here. Reller is kneeling to see eye-to-eye with her. “I’m a PC, and here’s Steve Ballmer, Kylie says.

11:05: She chastises Ballmer for being late to meet with her this morning.

