Live-blogging The Hedge Fund "We Don't Give A &$%#" Radio Show

5:00: He’s signing off. Says “love and kindness are all that really matter. The rest is just commentary.”

4:58: Guy from fundamental world: Reminds me of recent crash in 2008 when heads of major hedge funds asked why they performed well when market crashed. Paulson and Soros (well, Soros was talking his book as usual, he says)…

The thing about computers is: no one understands why they work, why they didn’t.

4:57: Another guy: There’s a reasonably large body of evidence to show that computers are better. The edge comes from the fact that a computer can take positions in every single market. And everyone could have an edge and have a continuous return.

4:57: Another guy: you just can’t put all your money with computers.

4:55: Another guy says: Only problem is that machines don’t understand a market environment. And that this cult environment might not favour computer trading

4:54: Guy answering: I dont think they’re that different from a human. They’re just a collection of rules that managers would use anyway. Traits that make people best are having a system, having an edge, working hard, and having no loyalty to your positions. These are all perfectly done by a computer.

Computers are not different to the most successful discretionary managers.

4:53: Why would anyone entrust their money to a robot? Stu asks. Is removing judgement a good thing?

4:53: They’re back. It was Hawkins: “Everywhere you go.”

4:47: Dr Stu says he’s been smoking far too much of this “smoke and blow up” … Pot reference? Who is this guy? More music. Can’t tell what it is yet.

4:43: Here’s the answer (about the difference between Euro and American HF managers) from one guest: Big shift in growth in EU funds over US funds. A lot of people wondering why. Culture in the EU for a scientific approach. A research orientated environment. In the US it’s much more like lone cowboy, shoot from the hip mentality.

In the UK or EU there are no great jobs for scientists – that’s why, I think. In the EU there’s really only the finance sector which is able to take this intellectual endeavour. There’s an emphasis in the UK for sciences and maths in the industry.

UM, I think this is completely wrong and an old school view of American hedge funds. Now almost everyone in HFs wants to hire guys that can do quant like someone who has studied physics

4:42: OOH Interesting: differences between Euro and American HF managers being discussed now!

4:40: Are emerging markets a good market for HFs?

Yes, it’s a small base but there is a good opportunity

A recent hedge fund conference in Brazil attracted 400 guests recently. That’s not far behind the 700 million that attended the conference in UK

4:37: Asian guest back on. Says defending a currency is stupid. “I have joke w/ my cousin who’s in Switzerland:

“Looks like your Gov is burning a lot of money because it doesn’t look like the Euro is going to last.

Don’t forget what Soros did to the bank of England.” Great sense of humour…

4:36: The currencies in Africa is apparently “pegged” to either the Euro or the dollar. Leverage is not a big issue in Africa, the guest says. “It’s been entertaining watching Greece take the medicine.”

4:34: The Swiss apparently injected 1 billion per day last month into their currency. A guest says it’s to prevent appreciation. “Around the time of the flash crash, currency markets started acting normally.” The swiss banc is signaling that the euro is not worth saving, he says.

4:32: They’re back. There’s been a lot of reference to “avoiding excessive recognition of the Swiss currency,” a guest says.

4:29: WOW Dr Stu just said. “We’re going to have some tea before pot.” !! They’re taking a break. Jefferson aeroplane “Volunteers” is playing.

4:29: Asian guest says it’s easier to start a HF in Asia. Less infrastructure costs. Says people think Europe will have to deal with too much regulation

4:27: Hedge funds is different than long-only. You have to come from a highly successful background. He has positive baggage attached, so he can talk about all that. He’ll probably also have family and friends with money. And an ego – he believes he can make a lot

4:25: Guest is giving a reminder of how much money you need to start a hedge fund. You need 3 years of spare cash in your back pocket to start a hedge fund, he says. They pay 100K a year in trading fees, 50K in lawyer fees. Investors want to see a big staff – risk officer, etc

4:24: Stu says hedge funds are less risky than investing elsewhere. Of course he does

4:22: GUEST: IIs (instit. investors) aren’t putting money into the system. Managers get paid now 30-40% of the money that they make. 40%? Who does that? The most we’ve heard of is 30% (SAC, Bridgewater)

4:22: Will the current situation, where it’s so difficult to raise $, change soon? Stu asks

4:21: Seeders need to be careful that they’re not to aggressive on the terms; don’t over-demand or give yourself get out of jail free cards. He says managers want to see the opposite. If you’re going to go to a seeder he says, $25 mil is the minimum ticket, $50 million really – to help give someone a head start.

4:20: In particular Moore Cap does a good job of rewarding managers who does a good job, another guest says.

4:18: 10 years ago, he says, you could start a hedge fund in a basement. Now you have to raise a lot more money, he says. Now you need at least $100 million.

Shout out to Greenwich! And Dover St – as hedge fund central areas

4:17: Now the guest is talking about UCITS: they are run by Sarozy or Merkel, and anything run by them shouldn’t be trusted

4:16: At a meeting in Monaco, a guest says, the industry is being pushed into a regulatory environment that will end up with everyone long-only

4:15: Stu wants to know where the industry is at the moment. How do seeders operate? How are funds raising money?

4:14: Stu made a joke that the show is sponsored by Goldman Sachs CDO making machine or something. Ha!

4:13: People were apparently very upbeat at the SALT conference held by SkyBridge in Vegas. They say it’s probably because in America funds are hiring and (they speculate) no one’s losing as much

4:10: INTERESTING: Stu says he doesnt see too many new boutique funds popping up. I think we’ve seen a fair # over here in the US.

4:10: Paul Nedderwood (sp?) says he’s concerned for everyone.

4:09: Another guest says he too is surprised at how well people are talking about.

4:09: He said that it’s surprising that after May, everyone seemed OK, went out for drinks, etc

[In May, Global Macro funds did horribly. Oil, in particular was

4:08: Bill Mcintosh, one of the guests, is asked about industry morale.

4:07: Osborne has done zero to defend hedgies, he says.

4:06: He’s back! Apparently the music was “Gong”

4:05: More bizarre music.

4:03: Raising glasses with everyone, a toast for the “drinking hedgies,” he says.

4:02: Dr Stu says he’s at the Amaranth bar in Monaco. He opens with a dig at Angela Merkel for treating hedge funds like “locusts,” and says that they won’t be trash talking hedge funds this hour. (Unlike everyone else, we guess?)

4:02: The show is beginning!

4:00 pm: Very strange music playing right now. Reminds me of when a friend played Aphex Twin for me.

