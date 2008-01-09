Live Blogging & Analysis: Citi's Media & Telecom Conference

Not to be outdone by CES, Citigroup is throwing its annual entertainment, media, and telecom conference this week in Phoenix. We’ll be live blogging/analysing some of the executive keynotes and Q&As (via Webcast). Our agenda follows (all times Eastern). Bookmark this page and we’ll link to our live coverage as it happens.
Tuesday, Jan. 8
- 2:15 – 3 p.m. ET: Randall Stephenson, AT&T Chairman & CEO (T)
- 3:10 – 3:45 p.m.: Barry Diller, IAC/InterActiveCorp Chairman & CEO (IACI)
- 7:10 – 7:45 p.m.: Mel Karmazin, Sirius Satellite Radio CEO (SIRI)
Wednesday, Jan. 9
- 10:15 a.m. – 11 a.m.: Michael Angelakis, Comcast CFO (CMCSA)
- 3:15 p.m. – 3:50 p.m.: Peter Chernin, News Corp. President (NWS)
- 4 p.m. – 4:35 p.m.: Jeffrey Citron, Vonage Chairman and Chief Strategist (VG)
Thursday, Jan. 10
- 10:15 a.m. – 11 a.m.: Dennis Strigl, Verizon President & COO (VZ)
- 2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.: Les Moonves, CBS President & CEO (CBS)
- 3:20 p.m. – 4:05 p.m.: Kevin Tsujuhara, Warner Bros. Home Ent. Group President (TWX)
