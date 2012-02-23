THE FINAL DEBATE: Rick Santorum And Mitt Romney Throw Down In Arizona

Mitt Romney and Rick Santorum finally went head-to-head tonight in what may have been the final debate of the Republican presidential primary.



With less than a week to go until the Arizona and Michigan primaries, both of the candidates were ready for a fight and the throwdown got pretty heated. Romney, forced to defend his frontrunner status from his latest rival du jour, played some serious offence, forcing Santorum to defend his conservative record. Santorum tried to fight back, but was never able to turn the tables back on Romney.

At the ends of the table, Newt Gingrich and Ron Paul delivered strong performances, although both candidates seemed slightly amused by the Mitt-Rick drama. After 20 debates without a clear frontrunner, it’s hard to blame them for not taking the showdown too seriously.

Check out Business Insider’s liveblog of the debate below.

