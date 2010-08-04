New BlackBerry Torch Goes On Sale August 12 At AT&T For $199

RIM co-CEO Mike Lazaridis subtly notes that RIM takes great pride in its antenna design

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

RIM unveiled its newest BlackBerry, the Torch, at an event in New York this morning. (The latest from Dan Frommer: Sorry, Buy The BlackBerry Torch Won’t Save RIM.)The Torch features a touchscreen and a slide-out QWERTY keyboard, as well as RIM’s revamped BlackBerry 6 operating system, which includes a better web browser and somewhat updated design.



The phone will go on sale August 12, exclusively at AT&T, and will cost $199 with a 2-year contract.

Will it be good enough for RIM to recover mindshare from Apple’s iPhone and Google Android, which have zoomed past RIM in technology and buzz and — for Android, at least — U.S. market share?

We’re going to go play with one and we’ll have our impressions in a bit. Stay tuned to SAI for the latest.

Earlier: We’re live at Espace, way on the west side of Manhattan, where RIM is unveiling its newest BlackBerry, the Torch. (mobile phones are weirdly banned!)

LIVE coverage follows: Click here to refresh.

10:57 We’ve been told to take our seats. And to put our phones on vibrate. Maybe they aren’t enforcing the apparent ban with violence.

11:00 A bunch of us in line were noticing how pretty much everyone here (at least the reporters) were using iPhone 4s. Has RIM lost the media?

11:01 Shazam tells me that The Killers “When You Were Young” is on the loudspeakers. Is U2’s RIM contract over?

11:02 AT&T Mobillity CEO Ralph de la Vega takes the stage, promising exciting news. Talks about how the U.S. is now leading the smartphone trend. And today, introducing “The Best BlackBerry Ever.”

11:04 Ralph is talking up AT&T’s 3G network, and the largest “non municipally owned” wifi network. Speaking of wifi, it just died for a few moments in the room we’re in. Let’s hope it stays up.

11:06 Talking up RIM’s alliance with AT&T. First carrier to offer BB Bold, BB Curve, etc.

11:07 Marketing material for BB Torch has now hit the web. Here’s where you can see it on AT&T’s site.

11:07 RIM co-CEO Mike Lazaridis takes the stage. Now talking about BlackBerry’s past, how they invented the first mobile email device for Exchange. How they design everything in-house, including ANTENNAS.

11:09 Today we’re celebrating one of biggest launches in history. “Today we celebreate and announce the BlackBerry Torch.” First touch-QWERTY slider. It’s called the Torch because the web browser company they acquired was called Torch Mobile.

11:14 Apologies — the wifi died again. Now attempting to connect via Verizon 3G network. Lazaridis has been talking up big BlackBerry 6 OS features, including universal search, wifi sync with computer.

11:15 Excited to be here with AT&T, because phone has met their stringent requirements.

11:15 Bringing out Don Lindsay, VP of User Experience, to talk about the BlackBerry 6 UI. Going into why the user interface is the way it is on BB6.

11:16 BlackBerry needs to be familiar to all BlackBerry users, easy to learn, simple to use. (BTW, this is a snore of an event so far. No live demos, just PowerPoint.)

11:19 Now looking at a PowerPoint of the redesigned home screen. And a “Notification previews” menu to see all the messages you’ve received.

11:20 Talking about how swiping a screen left or right brings up some of your favourite items, etc. Now talking more about universal search, which searches bookmarks, music, etc.

11:21 Can use universal search function to search web, YouTube, too. Third parties can plug into it. “We think this is going to be really powerful for users to get a lot more time out of the home screen.”

11:22 Searches “U2,” finds a video, bookmark. Can search Slacker, App World, podcasts, etc.

11:23 Now talking about multimedia features. Pictures: We take pictures on phone, synchronise. Haven’t been able to manage them in meaningful way. Now can look at pictures by folders or date. And move pictures from one folder to another. They are seriously bragging about the ability to move pictures from one folder to another. New UI feature: Two-finger tap to select multiple things at a time. “Really powerful mechanism.” Hmm. Well, at least we now know the BB Torch has multi-touch.

11:26 You can sync your music catalogue over wifi — not just individual songs, but see entire library. Can browse, search, and tag individual songs to sync for later time. But you need to be on your home wifi network to sync — can’t sync over 3G or internet.

11:27 “Unified social feeds” pull in Twitter, etc. Cool — was one of the big features of the Palm Pre, if I recall.

11:29 Talking up BlackBerry’s strength as a multitasking operating system, something Apple only sort-of does.

11:29 Now going to show a short video of BlackBerry 6. WOW, super loud background music. This is a lot like the teaser videos we’ve seen — mocked up screens of the new UI. Multi-touch pinch zooming, the stuff Apple introduced in 2007. Still no live demo.

11:32 Now a personal note. This past year working on BB6 has been great partership with AT&T.

11:32 David Yach, CTO of RIM, comes out to talk about RIM platform. Talking about what they’ve done to make BB6 better for applications. This is why BB6 is “a win” for both customers and developers, he awkwardly reads off PowerPoint.

11:34 Big improvements in App World: Simple app discovery, can search App World from phone’s Universal Search feature.

11:35 Can pay for apps with your AT&T bill. Also new try-before-you-by feature for apps. And new advertising service APIs that allow developers to put ads in from multiple networks. (Doesn’t name names.) Devs have a wide range of business models.

11:37 You can now sell HTML5 web apps within BlackBerry App World. Now limited to web browser — can run in background, access calendar + inbox, location-based services. Use BB push servers for real-time notifications. Will allow for easier/simpler app developent.

11:40 Some apps will be available directly from the home screen right out of the box; don’t have to go to App Store. Looks like CNN, ESPN, MobiTV, YouTube, Where, PrimeTime 2 Go, Sonic the Hedgehog, are included. Assuming these companies paid to be here on the “deck.” Wonder if you can delete these apps.

11:42 Talking about searching artist in universal search and jumping right into Slacker to start streaming radio. In summary, made it easier than ever for users to find, purchase apps, purchase content. Made easier to build apps, get paid for apps, open platform to richer dev community. Grown the world for BlackBerry apps.

11:43 Now handing over to David Christopher, chief marketing officer at AT&T wireless. “Can’t tell you how excited we are” in loud southernish voice, reading off teleprompter. These guys don’t seem to care about their authenticity. Starting this Thursday, national TV advertising for launch of BB Torch, plus online and print ads. Now showing first TV spot. The slogan makes a figure skating reference: “Less an evolutioary leap… more like a triple axel.”

11:47 When going on sale? On sale August 12. $199 after 2-year contract with data plan. This concludes official presentation.

Related: Apple Tried To Buy Palm Before HP Won The Bidding War — And RIM Completely Blew The Deal

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.