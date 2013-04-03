LIVE! Barcelona Takes On David Beckham's PSG In The Championship League Quarterfinals

Barcelona and PSG are about to play the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal match-up in Paris.



David Beckham — PSG’s big mid-season acquisition — is starting.

Barca is the favourite to advance, but they were tested against Milan in the round of 16 and PSG has the talent to knock them off.

We’ll be here all game with score updates, goal GIFs, videos, and screenshots. Let’s do it!

