LIVE: Barack Obama's HUGE Economic Speech

Photo: Courtesy of barackobama.com

President Barack Obama is in Cleveland, Ohio this afternoon, delivering a speech designed to reframe his campaign’s economic message after a month of gaffes and grim economic news. He opened with a few jokes about gaffes, and then launched right into it:



“This election is about our economic future.”

“What is holding us back his election is a stalemate in Washington between two fundamentally different visions of how to create strong sustained growth,” he said. “This election is your chance to break that stalemate.”

He then launched into an explanation of how Republican economic policies— and specifically those of former President George W. Bush — sent the U.S. economy into a tailspin.

After a brief history lesson on the 2008 financial crisis, Obama touted his own economic record, ticking off a list of improvements that have happened during his administration, including the auto bailout, the uptick in manufacturing employment, and other Ohio-centric accomplishments.

And then came the real message:

“Of course the economy isn’t where it needs to be,” he said. “The question is how we grow the economy.”

