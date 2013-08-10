LIVE: Obama Announces Proposal To Reform The PATRIOT Act

President Barack Obama is giving his first press conference since April 30.

Before taking questions, he announced four policy changes to surveillance programs.

These include a reform of PATRIOT Act Section 215, which allows for the NSA’s phone records dragnet.

He also called for changes to increase transparency at the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court and to declassify more information about NSA and other surveillance programs.

And he announced the creation of a blue ribbon panel to evaluate U.S. surveillance policies.

He’s now taking questions, which are so far focusing on the U.S. relationship with Russia.

We’ll have live updates below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.