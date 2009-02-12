LIVE: Congress Rips Bank CEOs A New One (VIDEO)

UPDATE: If you’re keeping score at home, here’s a video of the CEOs breaking down their share of TARP funds and salaries.



Watch in real time as the CEO of every major bank squirms while getting a public castigating. So far, it’s just a bunch of bloviating by the members of the House.

Now we’re in fireworks land, when there’s a back and forth. It looks like the market is loving this, as the shares are up for the banks so far.

