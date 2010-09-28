LIVE AT 4 PM: RIM Unveils The Blackpad? And What Else?

Dan Frommer
Mike Lazaridis

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Research In Motion is hosting its annual BlackBerry developers conference this week in San Francisco.The company is hosting a big keynote in a couple of hours, where it’s expected to make several announcements. Join us for LIVE coverage of the keynote here, beginning at 4 p.m. ET.

What’s expected during the event?

  • RIM may announce its answer to Apple’s iPad, perhaps to be called the “Blackpad.”
  • RIM may announce its new operating system, which could power the tablet, and in the future, BlackBerry phones.
  • RIM may announce changes to its App World app platform.
  • RIM may announce some mobile advertising partnerships.
  • RIM may announce some BlackBerry news.

Again, join us at 4 p.m. ET here for LIVE coverage.

