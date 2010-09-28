LIVE AT 4 PM: RIM Unveils The Blackpad? And What Else?

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Research In Motion is hosting its annual BlackBerry developers conference this week in San Francisco.The company is hosting a big keynote in a couple of hours, where it’s expected to make several announcements. Join us for LIVE coverage of the keynote here, beginning at 4 p.m. ET.



What’s expected during the event?

RIM may announce its answer to Apple’s iPad, perhaps to be called the “Blackpad.”

RIM may announce its new operating system, which could power the tablet, and in the future, BlackBerry phones.

RIM may announce changes to its App World app platform.

RIM may announce some mobile advertising partnerships.

RIM may announce some BlackBerry news.

