LIVE AT 4 PM: RIM Unveils The Blackpad? And What Else?

Research In Motion is hosting its annual BlackBerry developers conference this week in San Francisco.The company is hosting a big keynote in a couple of hours, where it’s expected to make several announcements. Join us for LIVE coverage of the keynote here, beginning at 4 p.m. ET.
What’s expected during the event?
- RIM may announce its answer to Apple’s iPad, perhaps to be called the “Blackpad.”
- RIM may announce its new operating system, which could power the tablet, and in the future, BlackBerry phones.
- RIM may announce changes to its App World app platform.
- RIM may announce some mobile advertising partnerships.
- RIM may announce some BlackBerry news.
