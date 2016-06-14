Everything Apple announced at its biggest conference

Apple announced big updates on Monday to all four of its platforms at its big Worldwide Developers Conference Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

Apple announced:

Apple Pay and Siri for desktop Macs

A big update to the way Apple Watch apps run and a new app called Breathe, which is designed to help people control their mood

A big update to the Remote app for the Apple TV

A major update to iOS, the app that runs on iPhones, including fun new messaging options, emoji features, lock screen and notification menus

Programmers can also build apps specifically for iMessage

iOS also has additional new artificial intelligence features, like a keyboard that can predict what you want to type and updates to the Photos app that can use facial recognition to sort photos by person

The ability for developers to build their apps into Siri and Maps

A revamp to Apple Music

An app for controlling automated smart homes called, well, “Home”

Most of these new features will hit Apple devices in the US autumn.

Given that it’s Apple’s conference for software creators, there were also bunch of new nerdy goodies for developers, including a app called Swift Playgrounds for teaching children how to code.

Apple has held WWDC annually since 1983. Thousands of programmers attend every year. Now those developers will participate in hands-on labs and sessions and network with fellow software makers for the rest of the week.

