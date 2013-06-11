APPLE REVEALS A BRAND NEW LOOK FOR iOS

Apple announced the first major overhaul to the software that runs iPhones and iPads today.



We were on hand at the event and our live notes are below. The key take aways:

* The new look of the iPhone and iPad is simpler.

*Apple added a “control centre” giving users access to functions like WiFi and Bluetooth.

* The new iOS is going to be available in the fall.

* Apple also updated OSX, the software for the Mac. It will be out in the fall. It’s called “Mavericks.”

* Apple updated the MacBook Air with some new Intel chips giving them bettery battery life.

* Apple teased new Mac Pros that are coming later this year. They will be made in the U.S.

Overall, it was a pretty strong showing by Apple, which hadn’t had an event like this since October of 2012.

We’ll have more analysis and reaction to the event for the days to come, so stay tuned. Until then, scroll through our live blog to get a sense of the event.

