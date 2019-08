People are starting to line up outside the flagship Apple store in NYC to get a chance to try on the Apple Watch and pre-order it. Here’s our feed: https://www.periscope.tv/w/Vwj1-DExNTcyMzd8MzYyOTA0MpN9tEYQLN1iKcSmsCENO4l8hYZL_eNISKXRveqmI53r

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.