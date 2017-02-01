LIVE: Apple earnings

Apple will announce its fiscal first quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon.

It’s an important quarter for Apple. The December quarter is typically Apple’s biggest.

Here’s what Wall Street expects, according to analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg:

Q1 EPS: $3.22

Q1 revenue: $77.4b

Gross margin: 38.4%

iPhone unit sales: 76.3

iPhone ASP: $688

Upcoming quarter revenue guidance: ~$54.0 billion

Apple also reports Mac and iPad unit sales. Here’s what Apple reported a year ago:

iPad unit sales: 16.12 million

Mac unit sales: 5.31 million

We’ll be updating this post as the numbers come in — click here for the latest.

