What Recession? Apple Announces New, Pricier Laptops (AAPL)

Update: Jon Gruber had it right — if you’re looking for innovations in Apple’s refreshed laptop line, you’re going to have look under the hood, where there are new chipsets, etc. And if you’re looking for a new, cheap machine, it doesn’t matter where you look — it’s not happening.

Jobs cut the price for the lowest-end MacBook laptop a whopping $99, to $999. Many of the other machines are getting price *increases*. Pricing details available here. And a transcript of our live coverage, along with commentary from our readers (thanks!) below.

‘Steve Jobs will take the stage in Cupertino at about 1PM ET, 10AM PT. We’ll be covering the event live. Please join the conversation by clicking below. (We’ll post the transcript after the event, so no worries if you don’t have time to follow along).

Participation Rules: If we’re not approving your posts, it’s not because we hate you. It’s probably because you’ve violated one or more of the following:

Don’t impersonate other people

Don’t swear gratuitously (if really called for, OK)

Write in something resembling English

Don’t slander, gratuitously insult, etc.

Be intelligent

See Also:

Preview Of Expected Announcements

John Gruber Ridicules Prediction of $800 Laptop



