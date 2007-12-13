LIVE AOL (TWX) Layoff Coverage, AOLers Weigh In

No word yet on numbers, divisions, etc. Today (Wednesday) is supposed to be the biggest day, but so far the cuts seem limited. Notes from AOLers below. More as we get it:

Legal Getting Smashed? Nope.

There might be one or two odd one’s here and there but I think Legal is done for this year as they got rid of all the “trouble makers” in October. From what i hear, yes they will try to move most of the attorney’s to NY mid next year. The first to go in the Dulles staff will be one’s who refuse to relocate and of course the AA’s .

Couple of Bodies Here, There

So far I know of 3 people from SI MTC and 1 from SI DTC.

Reprise: AOL France Bids AOL ‘Adieu’

Bummed about the state of AOL today? Want a quick mood boost? Have another view of this October farewell produced by the folks at AOL France. Enter the password “aollover” (AOL lover) in the box below, and you’ll be able to see it. (Just do it–it’s worth the effort). (For an English translation of the lyrics, see the comments at the end of the original post).





I Survived. But I’m Still Pissed

[Today] we have a team meeting, no doubt to talk about the latest massacre. I can predict what’s going to happen. Our leader will try to console us and tell us that everything will get better, the future is bright and we have nothing to worry about. They understand our concerns, have a solution for our problem, and know all the answers…Don’t listen to any of it, they know jack. Some of us will complain, stir the pot but in the end management thinks they have all the answers and won’t listen to anything. They have their own theories, gleaned from their illustrious corporate experience and in the halls of academia….



I’ve been at AOL for a long time and I’ve never felt the same way about the company as I do now. I don’t have hope things will get better. Everyone is fighting, nothing is getting done, we’re scrambling to cover for all the people laid off in the last round, and we’re doing the same old crap…

Management has no answers; they just talk endlessly and try to sell their magic elixir to anyone and any team that listens who may be a potential sponsor. What management needs are bold inspired actions. Set a goal, make a plan, set priorities, execute, measure, and above all COMMUNICATE.

I’m still working here so I have to think positively and try my best to move the company along but I’m looking to get out. But sometime between now and before I get an offer from some company that deserves me I hope to god AOL gets it’s acts together, my managers to create a plan and make some bold moves. Fortune favours the bold!

The Dreaded Emails Arrive

Got my official (final) meeting notice for [today] AM. See you all on the other side.

I also got my email at 10:30, I have to be in a conf room in CC5 in the morning. This really sucks. I know they’re gonna tell everyone this is the last layoff and AOL be in a better position blah-blah-blah but with all the infighting, protectionism, leaders who don’t care for our opinions, nothing is going to happen to this company. And the thing that pisses me off so much is the secrecy. Just tell us the truth, if you plan to let us go or there is a plan to further trim the troops then just us know. Don’t hide things cause in the end you only look bad. Anyhow, I’m done with it all after tomorrow. I can finally breath and relax, I feel sorry for whoever is left over.

Sad. Whacked. Think You’re Safe? Wait Til Next Year

Just been laid off. Its a bittersweet day! Have to leave my friends and the people I’ve known for 6 years but then I’m free of this black hole, tearing my soul apart. Don’t worry my friends, I hear there’s another chance for you to get the package end of Q1 2008.



Looking on the Bright Side

I bid adieu, AOL. It’s been (bitter)sweet. Finally, I can go do some work for a company whose name I won’t be ashamed to mention in casual conversation. A company whose products don’t routinely get mocked in the popular vernacular. A company that doesn’t lay off employees twice a year.

Halifax Nova Scotia Gets Hit

The AOL Halifax (Nova Scotia, Canada) campus covering Voice Services (AOL Voicemail, AOL PhoneLine, the former Total Talk system etc) was reduced by over 50% [yesterday], including ALL of senior management and senior/lead developers. (60 days notice for those told). The remaining 38 staff are all janitorial in nature which doesn’t bode well for the future of the office.

Related: AOLers Need Help! Who’s Getting Axed?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.