Hewlett-Packard (HPQ): Solid Q4 and Outlook, Sees Some Consumer Weakness

Hewlett-Packard reported another beat and raise quarter. The company is seeing some weakness in consumer spending, which could be the first sign of the sort of spending freeze seen by Cisco, et al. Management also believes that component pricing will be less favourable.



CONFERENCE CALL NOTES:

5:13: Strong Holiday season, Consumer notebooks sold particularly well due to strong product lineup and strength of retail channels. Notebook Shipments grew 49%.

5:16: Expect HP to “balance revenue growth and profitability by managing costs investing in market opportunites and leveraging strength in notebook, retail, and emerging markets.”

5:18: HP Software revenue up 11%. Expect to “expand margins” as the quarter goes forward.

5:22: HP will “continue to leverage balance sheet.” Capex down 15% year over year. Primarily related to “assets used in leasing business” and inestments in IT.

5:24: “Strong operational performance” results in FCF of $2.7 billion. closed year with “strong balance sheet” with $10.1 billion in cash.

5:26: Expect Q2 revenue to be $27.7 to $27.9 billion. “We do not believe it is prudent to set investor expectations that our personal systems business can continue to grow at this pace.”

5:27: “Given our significant international exposure our results may be favourably or unfavorably impacted by currency, assuming exchange rates stay roughly where they are and given our assumptions about hedging and pricing we expect full year revenue will be approximately $113.5 to $114 billion.”

5:31: This quarter’s “Component pricing environment will be less favourable.” Q2 08 Non-Gaap EPS between $0.83 and $0.84.

5:34: “All in all, we delivered solid results and increased our outlook for the year, reflecting the strenght of our business model.”

5:36: Macroeconomic uncertainties exist, but “We control the levers.” Confident that EPS can be expanded and costs can be controlled.

5:40: Q&A begins… analysts are concerned about macroeconomic uncertainty. Management insists that while there is some softness in the consumer segment, they have “a lot of confidence in EPS guidance” due to built in capacity and strong command of costs.

5:42: Sanford-Bernstein analyst asks whether sequential drop in revenue guidance is due to conservatism given past results, or whether discrepancy is due to seasonality. Answer: “Guidance is well alligned with seasonality.” lower growth is not “deceleration” given comparison to such high growth rates.

5:45: JP Morgan analyt asks about ASPs… There is “no pricing pressure below the norm.” Not going for share gain. HP will “pick our sports based on markets and segments that make sense.”

5:50: Growth in sales people: Management refuses to give specific info on headcount, but admits that HP is “under-covered” in the market. Management insists that they “have improved the situation”… but admits that there is “more work for us to go do.”

5:55: Analysts ask for colour on component costs. Apparently LCDs and memory are the two biggest “deltas”

