Apple's New MacBook Air Goes On Sale Today, Starts At $999

Apple CEO Steve Jobs took the lid off Apple’s new MacBook Air and Mac OS X today.



The new MacBook launches today, starting at $999. It’s impressively thin.

Mac OS X 7, “Lion,” will launch next summer. A new Mac App Store will launch within 90 days.

And Apple’s new iLife software launches today.

We watched Apple’s live stream, summarizing, posting photos, and analysing the announcements.

Our live notes follow. Everything is a paraphrase unless it’s in quotation marks.

12:57 Waiting for event to begin.

12:59 Apple is playing the Peanuts song.

1:00 Jobs takes the stage and thanks everyone for coming. Because more intimate setting, thought it might be fun to let some of Apple’s engineers handle the demos.

1:01 Starting with the state of the Mac. Apple COO Tim Cook will lead this part.

1:01 The Mac was 33% of Apple’s revenue last year. That was $22 billion in fiscal 2010. The Mac company — if it were a standalone company, and we have no plans to do that (laughs) — would be #110 on the Fortune 500 list.

1:02 Mac sales were up 3X in just 5 years. Mac installed base just shy of 50 million users worldwide. (Whereas iOS is now up past 125 million total sold. Not apples-to-apples stats, but an idea.)

1:03 The Mac has outgrown the market for 18 quarters in a row. 20.7% U.S. consumer market share, according to NPD Group. (And an even higher share of computers that cost $1,000 or more, which Cook doesn’t point out.)

1:04 There are 600,000 Mac developers, which is growing at 30,000 per month.

1:05 AutoDesk is bringing AutoCAD to the Mac, something that Apple is very excited about. Outlook for the Mac is “exceptionally good,” Cook says.

1:05 Customers love their Macs. #1 ACSI, Consumer Reports, etc.

1:06 Retail stores welcomed 75 million visitors last quarter; sold 2.8 million Macs last fiscal year, and about 50% of those buyers are new to the Mac.

1:07 Shanghai store “destined to become a landmark.” Stores in China are highest traffic of any of Apple’s stores. If you’ve been to any of Apple’s U.S. stores, “you know that’s making a statement.”

1:08 Jobs is back and he’s talking about iLife. Today, iLife 11. Showing three of those apps today.

1:09 iPhoto is getting new fullscreen modes. Facebook enhancements. Email photos without leaving iPhoto. New slideshows. A big leap in books. (Apple is printing over 2 million books per year.) Big leap in how you make the books and the quality of the printing. And “beautiful” letterpress cards.

1:10 Marketing boss Phil Schiller joins to demo iPhoto 11. As usual, wearing his blue, short-sleeved shirt.

1:12 Showing off fullscreen modes for face recognition, maps, etc. Fine and good, but not very sexy. Sounds like the new Mac announcement will be coming at the end.

1:13 The fact that Apple is announcing new Facebook features today suggests the companies aren’t at war, despite the Ping issues. Nice to see they are working together.

1:15 Schiller shows off new iPhoto slideshows, including one for the Holidays. Too early, sir!

1:17 Schiller shows off new email postcard feature. Looks pretty cool.

1:18 Now demonstrating the new photo book creation carousel. This is actually a pretty nice desktop publishing feature that Apple has created.

1:22 Letterpress cards for all you hipsters out there. Apple’s showing a demo video of what letterpress is all about. “It creates a beauty you can see… and feel.”

1:23 Jobs is back. “I think that’s awesome. This is why we do what we do.”

1:24 Next up is iMovie 11. Top request was better audio editing, and the team has “come up with something great.” Strive to do sophisticated editing really simply, for “mere mortals.” Also: Something new called one-step effects. Something called the People Finder. News and sports themes. And the ability to create movie trailers “with almost no effort.”

1:25 Leading this demo is Randy Ubillos, Apple’s video software boss.

1:27 One step effects: Showing a new “instant replay” function and “highlight” function. Nice.

1:30 It’s “movie trailer” time now — create a movie trailer from your video clips. Nifty stuff.

1:31 On Twitter, John Gruber points out that it looks like there’s a FaceTime icon in the Mac’s dock that Apple is using for the demos.

1:33 iMovie can tell if there’s one person, two people, or many people in a video, using people-recognition software from iPhoto.

1:34 This looks like pretty sophisticated stuff that needs a lot of movie clips. We’ll see how this works in real use. But the trailer looks great. Very nice work.

1:38 Jobs is back. Next up, a new Garage Band, which is Apple’s consumer music-making app. Xander Soren, marketing manager will show it off.

1:39 Today we’ll see new recording tools, and new tools for learning piano and guitar.

1:41 Right now, he’s showing off a tool to make music sound less robotic. “An automatic spell checker for bad rhythm.”

1:44 Showing off a bunch of new music lessons. Maybe it’s time to dust off our Fender…

1:45 OK, this is fun. Apple engineer (looks like a rock star) is out on stage playing piano along with music from an orchestra in Vienna, sort of like Rock Band/Guitar Hero. This would actually be a really cool iPad app, if the screen is big enough.

1:48 Over 5 million people using GarageBand, Jobs says. iLife ’11 is free with every new Mac. $49 to upgrade your existing Mac. You can get it today.

1:49 Jobs thanks Greg Gilley (sp?), the engineering manager for iLife.

1:49 Now it’s time for FaceTime. In the last 4 months, have shipped 19 million devices with FaceTime on them. What could be better than that? So today, it’s there for the Mac. Works with your existing Contacts list.

1:50 Can chat with another Mac, an iPod touch, or an iPhone. Jobs is using a Magic Mouse to give this demo, not a Magic Trackpad.

1:52 And there it goes — Jobs is FaceTime-ing with Phil Schiller. Very simple. Just works. (No announcement about whether it will work on 3G networks any time soon.) Today a beta release is launching.

1:53 Next up, “the entree for today,” we want to give you a sneak peak of where we’re going with Mac OS X. Seven major releases in the last decade. Today we are going to give you a preview of the 8th major version, “and we call it Lion.”

1:54 The big idea: “Back to the Mac.” We’ve started with Mac OS X and we’ve created iOS, which we used in the iPhone. And we invented some new things, and perfected it, and it’s now used in the iPad as well. We’re inspired by some of those innovations, and we’d like to bring them back to the Mac. “And that’s what Lion is about: Mac OS X meets the iPad.”

1:55 So, what’s included? Multi-touch gestures, App Store, App Home screens, Full screen apps. Apps that auto-save. Apps resume when launched.

1:57 Touch surfaces don’t want to be vertical. You can’t touch your laptop’s screen. Touch surfaces want to be horizontal, or your arm falls off. Thus all our trackpads, and the quasi-trackpad on the Magic mouse.

1:58 App Store: Over 7 billion apps downloaded from iOS App Store. Bringing it to the Mac as part of Lion. (A few years ago, this would have scared the crap out of Mac developers. But given the success of iOS app store, seems like this will be a hit.) Includes app discovery, one-click downloads, 70/30 revenue splits, licensed to use on all your personal Macs, auto app updates.

1:59 When you get your apps, you’ll have a place to put them — the LaunchPad.

2:00 Question: Will Mac OS X app store accept Adobe AIR apps? Or only Cocoa?

2:02 We’re getting a demo of the app store now. Looks like it’s stuffed with dummy apps.

2:04 Showing off “LaunchPad” feature, which is where you store your apps, launch them, organise them, etc.

2:04 Full-screen apps. A Windows 3.1 feature comes to the Mac.

2:08 New Exposé “Mission Control” looks pretty cool, though we don’t use this feature currently.

2:08 Jobs is back. We’ll unveil more over time as we get closer to release. Plan is to release Summer 2011. On schedule for that.

2:09 But the Mac App Store is coming to Snow Leopard, and we’re going to open it within 90 days. Developers can learn all about it today, accepting App submissions in November.

2:11 One more thing…

2:12 Back to the Mac can also have some benefit from hardware. What would happen if a MacBook met the iPad? iPad has Instant on, great battery life, amazing standby time, solid state storage so no optical or hard drives, and thin & light = more mobile. “These are some great things for notebooks.”

2:13 What would happen if a MacBook and an iPad hooked up? This is the result: The new MacBook Air, “and we think it’s the future of notebooks.”

2:14 0.68 inches at its thickest point. Tapers down to 0.11 inches at its thinnest point. Weighs 2.9 pounds, which is the weight of two iPads.

2:16 Lots of nice features — great display, FaceTime camera (no longer iSight camera), no hard drive. Instant-on. 13.3-inch screen with more pixels than 15-inch MacBook Pro. 7 hours of wireless web usage, 30 days of standby. This thing looks great, but let’s see the price.

2:17 Moving to more stringent tests with more real world-like battery results. Previous MacBook Air got only 5 hours using new rigorous tests.

2:18 What’s inside? Flash storage right on the board. 802.11n wifi. Core 2 Duo processor — not an Apple A4 chip.

2:19 It has a younger brother, too: 11.6-inch. Even smaller, even lighter. 2.3 pounds, which is basically 1.5 iPads. 11.6 inch LED display with more pixels than the 13-inch MacBook Pro has today. 5 hours of battery life.

2:20 Pricing: We’ve tried to be really aggressive. We see these as next generation of MacBooks. Starting off pricing at $999 for the 11.6-inch model with 64 GB of memory. If you want to double the Flash, it’s another $200. 13-inch for $1299, double storage to $1599. Wow — very impressive pricing. Available today.

2:22 Now showing an ad.

2:29 Jobs is back, wraps up. That’s it.

