TEAM USA WINS THE AMERICA'S CUP, COMPLETES GREATEST COMEBACK IN NAUTICAL HISTORY

Oracle Team USA destroyed Emirates Team New Zealand in the winner-take-all final race to win the America’s Cup.

It’s the greatest comeback in the history of the sport.

Oracle was down 8-1 in the first-to-nine competition. They won the next eight races in a row, culminating this afternoon in a dominating victory on a picture-day on the San Francisco Bay.

Here’s the boat crossing the finish line:

The race was never really in doubt. New Zealand got out to a lead at the start line, but Oracle quickly reeled them in and then pulled away.

The lead was 200 meters during the third leg, and stretched all the way to 700 meters as they turned for home.

Oracle head honcho Larry Ellison was criticised before the race for changing the rules and making everyone use an expensive, hard-to-use boat. But it paid off:

The next one is in 2016, and Ellison will once again make the rules.

We were here live-blogging the whole race with screencaps and more GIFs. Check it out below, and thanks everyone for joining.

