LIVE: Amazon Shares Are Tanking After Disappointing Earnings

ReutersAmazon’s Jeff Bezos
Amazon just reported its Q3 earnings.
Here are the numbers:
- EPS: -$US0.95 (analysts were expecting a loss of $US0.74).
- Revenues: $US20.58 billion (analysts were expecting $US20.84 billion). That’s an increase of 20% year-over-year.
This is a loss on both the top and bottom line.
Operating loss was $US544 million in the third quarter (the company had predicted between $US410 and $US810 million). The company reported an operating loss guidance of $US570 million for Q4.
The stock is down nearly 7% after-hours.
Keep refreshing for updates!
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.