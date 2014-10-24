LIVE: Amazon Shares Are Tanking After Disappointing Earnings

Reuters Amazon’s Jeff Bezos

Amazon just reported its Q3 earnings.

Here are the numbers:

EPS : -$US0.95 (analysts were expecting a loss of $US0.74).

: -$US0.95 (analysts were expecting a loss of $US0.74). Revenues: $US20.58 billion (analysts were expecting $US20.84 billion). That’s an increase of 20% year-over-year.

This is a loss on both the top and bottom line.

Operating loss was $US544 million in the third quarter (the company had predicted between $US410 and $US810 million). The company reported an operating loss guidance of $US570 million for Q4.

The stock is down nearly 7% after-hours.

Keep refreshing for updates!

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.