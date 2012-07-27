Amazon Misses!

Photo: Photo Illustration by Business Insider

Amazon’s second-quarter earnings are out!It looks like a miss!



Amazon reported an EPS of $0.01, and Q2 sales of $12.8 billion.

$65 million of that lost was due to its acquisition of Kiva Systems, a company that makes robots that maintain inventory warehouses.

That’s compared to consensus Wall Street estimates of $0.02 for EPS and $12.9 billion in revenue.

Amazon also sees a Q3 operating loss of between $50 million and $350 million, versus Wall Street estimates of income of $119.6 million.

Amazon is working on releasing new tablets later this year. Amazon is also reportedly working on a smartphone.

Amazon sees Q3 revenue of $12.9 to $14.3 billion, which includes the Wall Street estimate of $14.1 billion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.