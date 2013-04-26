LIVE: AMAZON BEATS ON EARNINGS, REVENUE COMES IN LIGHT

Amazon just reported first quarter earnings of $0.18 per share.



Analysts were expecting the company to report $0.10 EPS.

Revenues were a little light at $16.07 billion (versus $16.14 billion expected by analysts).

The company offered revenue guidance for the second quarter in the range of $14.5 to $16.2 billion. Analysts’ average estimate was $15.92 billion.

We will have the full release here momentarily.

More to come…

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.