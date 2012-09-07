Amazon Announces New Tablets!

Photo: Amazon/Screenshot

Amazon just announced a massive expansion of its Kindle line up.

It will sell a backlit Kindle called the Kindle Paperwhite for $119 with wifi and $179 with 3G wireless.

It will sell a ad-supported low-end Kindle e-reader for $69.

It will offer the Kindle Fire for $169, compared to the original price of $199.

It will also sell the Kindle Fire HD in two sizes — 7-inches, and 8.9-inches. The 7-inch model will be $199. The 8.9-inch model will be $299. It will also sell a Kindle Fire HD with 4G wireless for $499.

