Amazon Announces New Tablets!

Amazon just announced a massive expansion of its Kindle line up.
- It will sell a backlit Kindle called the Kindle Paperwhite for $119 with wifi and $179 with 3G wireless.
- It will sell a ad-supported low-end Kindle e-reader for $69.
- It will offer the Kindle Fire for $169, compared to the original price of $199.
- It will also sell the Kindle Fire HD in two sizes — 7-inches, and 8.9-inches. The 7-inch model will be $199. The 8.9-inch model will be $299. It will also sell a Kindle Fire HD with 4G wireless for $499.
Below are our live notes from the event.
