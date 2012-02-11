LIVE: Violence Breaks Out In Greece, Police Union Threatens To Issue Warrants For EU/IMF Officials

Photo: AP/Dimitri Messinis

Although hopes for a positive outcome in Greece were buoyed by news that Greek politicians had come to an agreement on austerity measures yesterday, that enthusiasm has quickly vanished.Eurozone finance ministers rejected the deal in its current form, saying that it still didn’t go far enough to cutting down Greece’s unsustainable public debts.



German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble estimated that Greece’s public debt could remain as high as 136% of GDP in 2020 according to Bloomberg, despite strict stipulations that Greece bring its public debts down to 120% by that year.

Markets are sour, the euro is diving, and suddenly the picture no longer looks rosy in Greece.

We’ll keep you up to speed throughout the day right here with all the latest news coming out of Greece. Refresh for updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.