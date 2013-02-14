Someone Made An Awesome Live-Action Version Of 'Wreck-It Ralph'

There have been countless recreations of films; however, this live-action take on Disney’s hit “Wreck-It Ralph” is not only impressive, but one of the most believable we’ve ever seen.
The minute video was created by sketch comedy group Megasteakman for Virgin Radio’s Fake Film Festival.
Warning: If you haven’t seen the film it’s filled with spoilers.
There are more submissions for the contest, including “Forrest Gump,” “Toy Story 3,” and “Inception” here.
