Someone Made An Awesome Live-Action Version Of 'Wreck-It Ralph'

There have been countless recreations of films; however, this live-action take on Disney’s hit “Wreck-It Ralph” is not only impressive, but one of the most believable we’ve ever seen.



The minute video was created by sketch comedy group Megasteakman for Virgin Radio’s Fake Film Festival.

Warning: If you haven’t seen the film it’s filled with spoilers.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

There are more submissions for the contest, including “Forrest Gump,” “Toy Story 3,” and “Inception” here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.